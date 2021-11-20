Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.49 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 51.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

