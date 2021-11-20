Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.69 Million in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HSBC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

