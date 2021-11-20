Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.98 Million in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.69% of Dynamics Special Purpose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYNS opened at $10.00 on Friday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

