Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4 Million in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rover Group stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

