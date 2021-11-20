Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688,291 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

