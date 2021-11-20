Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

RARE stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

