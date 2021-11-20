Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.34% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IACC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

