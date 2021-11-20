Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Bumble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $13,594,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.