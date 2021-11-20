Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,290 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.93% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

GLBL stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.