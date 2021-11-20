Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 4.76% of DHB Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,868,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000.

DHBC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

