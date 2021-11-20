Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407,898 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 4.66. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

