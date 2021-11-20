Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.59% of OneWater Marine worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

