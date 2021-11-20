Marshall Wace LLP Sells 123,654 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,101,000 after acquiring an additional 328,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

