Marshall Wace LLP Sells 25,579 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,579 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,450,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $569.77 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.65.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

