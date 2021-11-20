Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.62 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Envestnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

