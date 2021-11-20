Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,582,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSYS stock opened at $402.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.61 and its 200 day moving average is $356.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

