Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NAPA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 in the last three months.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

