Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.47.

PLD stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

