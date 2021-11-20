Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $738.52

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.52 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 759.50 ($9.92). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 737.50 ($9.64), with a volume of 374,863 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 758.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 738.52.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($25,672.85). Also, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,250 ($48,667.36). Insiders purchased a total of 7,539 shares of company stock worth $5,720,387 over the last three months.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

