Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $11.91 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $11.91 or 0.00019934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $346.88 million and $97.32 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00221307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

