MASQ (MASQ) One Day Volume Hits $184,688.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and $184,688.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,218,720 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

