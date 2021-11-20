Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

