Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of Matson worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Matson by 452.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 32.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

