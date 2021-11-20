MAX Exchange Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,167.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $923,912.52 and $93,167.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,982.50 or 1.00005350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00328603 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.00526846 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00184961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001561 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

