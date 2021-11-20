MEET.ONE Hits Market Cap of $7.58 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $9,279.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00072701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,404.11 or 0.07388901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,683.01 or 1.00131906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars.

