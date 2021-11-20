Meme Market Capitalization Tops $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.00322058 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011538 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

