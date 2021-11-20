MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,401.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,624.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,592.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,262.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 881.31 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.