MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.
Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,401.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,624.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,592.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,262.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 881.31 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
