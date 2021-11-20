Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

