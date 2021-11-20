MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.88

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €178.88 ($203.27) and traded as high as €221.70 ($251.93). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €220.30 ($250.34), with a volume of 267,983 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €199.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €178.88.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

