Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Achieves $2.68 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $371,246.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,433,873 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

