Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Meritor worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

