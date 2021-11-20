Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Meritor stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

