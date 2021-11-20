Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Meritor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 1,116,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

