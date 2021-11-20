Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $19.80 million and $1.46 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $8.54 or 0.00014757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003652 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

