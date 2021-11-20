Method Finance (MTHD) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $399,598.28 and $73.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00219920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

