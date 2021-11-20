Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MTTWF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Metro has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
Metro Company Profile
Further Reading: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.