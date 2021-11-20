Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MTTWF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Metro has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Metro Company Profile

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

