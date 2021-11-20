Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 16,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.