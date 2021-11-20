MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784,479 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of MFA Financial worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 562,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 625,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.41 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

