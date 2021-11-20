MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.39. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 70,867 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
