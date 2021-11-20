MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.39. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 70,867 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

