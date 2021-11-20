MIB Coin Market Cap Tops $497,048.49 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $497,048.49 and $100.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 73.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00109815 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004809 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,538,171 coins and its circulating supply is 158,236,243 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

