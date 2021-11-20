MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce sales of $132.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the highest is $133.50 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $508.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $534.85 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.88.

MSTR opened at $718.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $699.10 and a 200-day moving average of $636.26. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $214.37 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 850.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

