MidasProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $191,388.21 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $191,388.21 and $30,262.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MidasProtocol

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

