Millennium Management LLC Acquires 251,079 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIDO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

EIDO stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $25.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

