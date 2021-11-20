Millennium Management LLC Acquires 39,373 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of LMACU stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

