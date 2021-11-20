Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 669,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of ironSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,525,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,908,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,000,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE IS opened at $9.59 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

