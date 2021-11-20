Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 731,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,976,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INDI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

