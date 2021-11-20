Millennium Management LLC Buys 302,130 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after buying an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after purchasing an additional 674,530 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,017,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,399,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,945 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

