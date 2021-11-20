Millennium Management LLC Buys 36,855 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.14% of KINS Technology Group worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.