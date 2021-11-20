Millennium Management LLC Buys 841,970 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.10% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AGTC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

