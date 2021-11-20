Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,368 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 195.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EBACU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

